Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Stake Lifted by Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Rollins were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Rollins by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 9,397,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,722 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,275,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,821,000 after purchasing an additional 157,619 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Rollins by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,280,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,323,000 after purchasing an additional 420,399 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rollins by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,167,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,655,000 after purchasing an additional 31,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,739,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,004,000 after purchasing an additional 34,746 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins Price Performance

ROL opened at $50.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.06 and a 200-day moving average of $48.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.81 and a beta of 0.76. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.41 and a 12-month high of $52.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Rollins had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 14.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Rollins from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on Rollins in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Rollins from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROL

Rollins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.