Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 27,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 47,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.50 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $50.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.48 and its 200 day moving average is $50.52.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

