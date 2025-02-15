Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Decreases Stock Position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lessened its position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,867 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 134,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 21.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brad L. Tade sold 15,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $317,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,007.95. The trade was a 7.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADMA stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.79 and a beta of 0.75. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $23.64.

ADMA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

