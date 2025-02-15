Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Grows Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 49,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. 36.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

FSK opened at $23.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.10 and its 200 day moving average is $20.93. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $23.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.31 per share, with a total value of $106,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,238. This represents a 11.16 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $248,910. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. B. Riley cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

