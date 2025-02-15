Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Grows Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 376.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,932 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $25,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 21.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CORT. StockNews.com lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $78.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.25.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $72.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $74.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.71 and a beta of 0.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sean Maduck sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $1,007,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,174.02. This trade represents a 18.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total value of $130,812.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,011 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,608. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Further Reading

