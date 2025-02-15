Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

Carpenter Technology Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE CRS opened at $188.92 on Friday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a one year low of $62.99 and a one year high of $213.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.54.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 19.88%. Analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Featured Stories

