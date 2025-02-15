Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILCG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 8,239.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 838,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,165,000 after purchasing an additional 828,837 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,148,000. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,569,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 26,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 21,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,565,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:ILCG opened at $93.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.77 and a 200-day moving average of $86.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $70.48 and a twelve month high of $94.61.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

