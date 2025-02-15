Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $882,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. reduced its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $93.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.55. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $82.23 and a 52-week high of $100.01. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

