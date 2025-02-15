Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Sells 738 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.2% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 19,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,569,000. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 146.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 554,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,014,000 after acquiring an additional 329,273 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $186.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.53.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $162.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.45. The company has a market cap of $381.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $153.52 and a 12-month high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.66 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.17%.

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 90,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total transaction of $14,819,328.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,313,845.76. This represents a 34.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 47,847 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $8,604,804.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,189,463.68. This represents a 54.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,097 shares of company stock valued at $25,635,076 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

