Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Purchased by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,057 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 434.1% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $138.76 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.53 and a 52-week high of $163.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.90. The firm has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

ROST has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (down from $178.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.06.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

