Roxbury Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,571,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,195,302,000 after purchasing an additional 106,664 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,364,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,377,094,000 after purchasing an additional 135,838 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 14.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,176,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,169,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,940 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 9.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,388,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,700,640,000 after purchasing an additional 665,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,981,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,058,364,000 after purchasing an additional 226,716 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Up 2.5 %

ADI stock opened at $214.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.57 and a 52 week high of $244.14.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $252.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.52.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total transaction of $2,154,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,116.67. This represents a 31.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

