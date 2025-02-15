Roxbury Financial LLC Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,905,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,426,000 after purchasing an additional 91,948 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,357,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,205,000 after purchasing an additional 346,414 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,225,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,542,000 after acquiring an additional 21,739 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,134,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,871,000 after purchasing an additional 17,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,013,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,990,000 after purchasing an additional 12,622 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV stock opened at $92.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.80. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.