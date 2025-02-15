Roxbury Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 855 Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 26,848.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,661,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,798,000 after buying an additional 2,651,593 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 26,871.0% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,748,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,505,000 after buying an additional 1,741,775 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,895,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,356 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 959.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 713,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,216,000 after purchasing an additional 646,240 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 39,053.3% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 487,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,343,000 after purchasing an additional 486,213 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VV opened at $281.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.57. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $226.62 and a one year high of $281.93.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

