Roxbury Financial LLC Buys Shares of 2,144 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 289,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,318,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Kennedy Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1,904.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 425,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,369,000 after purchasing an additional 404,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 14.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after acquiring an additional 14,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $60.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.18. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.06. The firm has a market cap of $81.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.97%.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.74.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

