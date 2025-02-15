Roxbury Financial LLC Buys Shares of 2,601 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000. McKesson makes up about 1.6% of Roxbury Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.6% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in McKesson by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.81, for a total transaction of $349,026.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,854.83. The trade was a 28.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,346 shares of company stock worth $795,275 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $531.00 to $688.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McKesson from $612.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of McKesson from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Baird R W upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.79.

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK opened at $593.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $587.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $563.18. The company has a market cap of $75.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.52. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $464.42 and a one year high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. As a group, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. McKesson’s payout ratio is 13.00%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

