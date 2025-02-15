Roxbury Financial LLC Makes New Investment in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 296.8% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,750.45. The trade was a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Argus raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.07.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $122.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $88.90 and a 1-year high of $132.43. The stock has a market cap of $163.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.99%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

