Roxbury Financial LLC Takes $174,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Myriad Asset Management US LP acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $1,511,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 205.7% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 40,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CSX. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.16.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $33.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $64.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.83. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.82%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

