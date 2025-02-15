Roxbury Financial LLC Takes $496,000 Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 268.2% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 162.0% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 58.0% in the third quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.06 per share, with a total value of $380,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,390.50. This trade represents a 37.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.7 %

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $76.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $72.21 and a one year high of $107.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.00.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 129.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. Barclays reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.