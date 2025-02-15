Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA) Short Interest Down 60.9% in January

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a decline of 60.9% from the January 15th total of 117,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SABA. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II by 751.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:SABA opened at $9.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.72. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $9.43.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Announces Dividend

About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

