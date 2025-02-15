Salomon & Ludwin LLC Buys 137 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HTLF Bank grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $75.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.92. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $119.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

