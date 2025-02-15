Salomon & Ludwin LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBK. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 68.4% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $290.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.84. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $233.00 and a 12-month high of $304.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.