Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $3.08 Million Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 62,301.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,172,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,237,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,344 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 89,108.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 377,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,932,000 after acquiring an additional 376,929 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,411.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 265,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,355,000 after acquiring an additional 248,146 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,029,000. Finally, Washburn Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,872,000.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $583.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $584.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $575.39. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $510.45 and a 12-month high of $624.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

