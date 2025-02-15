Salomon & Ludwin LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,251 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 784.3% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $117.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.14. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $84.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

