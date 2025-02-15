Salomon & Ludwin LLC Sells 538 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,297,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,559,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,555 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,620,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,653,964,000 after buying an additional 1,222,688 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,875,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,032,941,000 after buying an additional 367,193 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,718,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $496,358,000 after acquiring an additional 398,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 63.5% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,436,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $487,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,175 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on D shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.58.

NYSE D opened at $55.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.17 and a 12 month high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 8.35%. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 93.68%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

