Sang Young Lee Acquires 4,504 Shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Stock

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) Director Sang Young Lee acquired 4,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $89,089.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,530,711 shares in the company, valued at $30,277,463.58. The trade was a 0.30 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sang Young Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, Sang Young Lee bought 8,200 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.46 per share, for a total transaction of $175,972.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Sang Young Lee purchased 8,174 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.74 per share, with a total value of $169,528.76.

On Friday, November 15th, Sang Young Lee acquired 1,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $20,600.00.

PCB Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

PCB stock opened at $20.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.40. PCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $22.20. The company has a market cap of $287.54 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.70.

PCB Bancorp Increases Dividend

PCB Bancorp last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 9.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhino Investment Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhino Investment Partners Inc now owns 609,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,345,000 after buying an additional 205,668 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 511,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,355,000 after purchasing an additional 23,925 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on PCB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on PCB Bancorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on PCB Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile



PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

