Savant Capital LLC Boosts Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $677,000. Washburn Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 54,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 13,677 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 888,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,714,000 after acquiring an additional 44,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 26,074 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Enbridge Price Performance

NYSE ENB opened at $43.13 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.85 and a 12-month high of $45.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.76%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.