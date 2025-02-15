Savant Capital LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,401 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 17 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Visionary Horizons LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the software company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 805 shares of the software company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADSK. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Autodesk from $358.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Mizuho raised shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.77.

Autodesk Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ADSK opened at $302.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $65.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.06, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $299.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.88. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.32 and a 52-week high of $326.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.