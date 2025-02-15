Savant Capital LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 273,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 21,430 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 37.8% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 186,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 51,082 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 123.7% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 173,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 95,675 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 39,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 90,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 4,429 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.73 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $23.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.68.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0551 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.