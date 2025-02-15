Savant Capital LLC Has $1.20 Million Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 196.8% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:NVO opened at $77.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.18. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $77.82 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 34.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.7874 dividend. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 21.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVO

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.