Savant Capital LLC Has $964,000 Stock Holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 86.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Reliance were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Reliance by 26.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Reliance by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 27,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in Reliance by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 86,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Reliance by 232.9% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 127,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reliance Price Performance

Shares of RS stock opened at $297.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $282.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.31. Reliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $256.98 and a 52-week high of $342.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Reliance from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Reliance in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Reliance from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 3,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $1,260,618.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,117 shares in the company, valued at $27,569,396.30. This trade represents a 4.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reliance Company Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

