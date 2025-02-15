Savant Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 23.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 477.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $238,000.

Get iShares International Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:INTF opened at $30.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.42 and a 200 day moving average of $29.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.81. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $31.83.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.