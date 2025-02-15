Savant Capital LLC Sells 3,328 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,328 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HXL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 16,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Hexcel by 1,153.9% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 535,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,546,000 after buying an additional 493,218 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of HXL stock opened at $65.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.76. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $57.50 and a 52 week high of $77.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HXL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised Hexcel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hexcel from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.09.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

