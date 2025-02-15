Savant Capital LLC Takes $1.17 Million Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of WEX by 206.1% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in WEX during the third quarter worth $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in WEX by 552.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of WEX by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $154.80 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $146.03 and a one year high of $244.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Insider Activity at WEX

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.16. WEX had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 11.78%. On average, analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 14.27 EPS for the current year.

In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 175 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.44, for a total value of $33,152.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,334.08. The trade was a 2.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on WEX from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of WEX from $215.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.73.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

