Scarborough Advisors LLC Buys New Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 74,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPTL. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 47,893,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,141,366 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,859,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957,613 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,717,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,519 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,011,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,586 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,128,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $26.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.41 and a 200 day moving average of $27.63. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $25.44 and a 12 month high of $29.94.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

