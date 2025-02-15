Scarborough Advisors LLC Has $10.11 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Scarborough Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up 1.4% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Scarborough Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $10,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 29,435.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,190,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $483,691,000 after buying an additional 3,179,355 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4,550.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 553,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,914,000 after buying an additional 541,550 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 360,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,626,000 after buying an additional 128,052 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,133,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $626,712,000 after buying an additional 120,614 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $15,272,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $165.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $124.32 and a 1 year high of $166.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.93 and a 200-day moving average of $154.80.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.