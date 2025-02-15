Scarborough Advisors LLC Makes New $3.66 Million Investment in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE)

Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,656,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JMEE. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $349,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 361.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 17,895 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 485.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 62,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 52,147 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Price Performance

JMEE opened at $61.74 on Friday. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $66.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.32.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

