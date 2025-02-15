Scarborough Advisors LLC Sells 11,985 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Scarborough Advisors LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 62.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,985 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JQUA. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $515,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 44,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 109,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 28.4% in the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 401,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,703,000 after purchasing an additional 11,426 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $60.41 on Friday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $49.60 and a one year high of $60.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.72 and a 200 day moving average of $57.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.