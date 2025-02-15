Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by BCK Partners Inc.

BCK Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,335 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 1.6% of BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 59,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 109,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,384,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $27.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.54. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.