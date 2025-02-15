Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 197.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,034 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,820,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,722,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,531,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,748,000 after purchasing an additional 350,872 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,062,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804,908 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 188.6% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,365,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 207.3% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,872,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,917 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $27.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.99. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

