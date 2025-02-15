Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by LTG Capital LLC

LTG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,267 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.4% of LTG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. LTG Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 68,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $28.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.04.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.