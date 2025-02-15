Scotiabank Cuts Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target to $12.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

SAGE has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.65.

Sage Therapeutics Price Performance

SAGE opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.94. Sage Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $26.25.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.02). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.29% and a negative net margin of 317.29%. On average, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 77.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 57,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 25,139 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 11.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 186,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 18,814 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 66.1% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 21.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 45,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 8,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

