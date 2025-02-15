SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Short Interest Update

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a decrease of 38.7% from the January 15th total of 58,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SCWorx

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SCWorx stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.11% of SCWorx at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCWorx Price Performance

NASDAQ WORX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.26. 13,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,151. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.41. SCWorx has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $4.44.

About SCWorx

SCWorx Corp. develops and markets health care information technology solutions and related services to improve healthcare processes and information flow within hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the United States. The company provides data content and services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information for healthcare providers, as well as big data analytics for the healthcare industry.

