SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of SDX Energy plc (LON:SDX – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.37 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.24 ($0.00). SDX Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.24 ($0.00), with a volume of 29,049,123 shares trading hands.

SDX Energy Stock Down 10.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £665,590.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.55.

About SDX Energy

SDX Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company holds 50% working interest in Meseda and Rabul fields in the West Gharib, Egypt; 55% interest in the South Disouq concession located in the Nile Delta region, Egypt; and 75% working interest in four exploration permits consisting of Sebou Central, Gharb Occidental, Lalla Mimouna Nord, and Moulay Bouchta Ouest concessions situated in the Gharb Basin, Morocco.

