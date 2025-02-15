SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.57 and traded as high as $6.80. SeaChange International shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 289 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on SeaChange International in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
SeaChange International Stock Performance
SeaChange International Company Profile
SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.
