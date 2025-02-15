Sen. Shelley Moore Capito Sells Off Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-West Virginia) recently sold shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Lowe’s Companies stock on January 17th.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) on 1/17/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) on 1/17/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/17/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) on 1/17/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on 1/17/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) on 1/17/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Aflac (NYSE:AFL) on 1/17/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 1/17/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) on 1/17/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/3/2025.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $251.88 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.80 and a 1-year high of $287.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $255.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.29. The company has a market cap of $142.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total value of $1,974,915.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,703 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,802.11. This represents a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 657 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 4,864 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $993,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 142,591 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,192,000 after purchasing an additional 13,857 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Senator Capito

Shelley Moore Capito (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from West Virginia. She assumed office on January 3, 2015. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027. Capito (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent West Virginia. She won in the general election on November 3, 2020. Capito was first elected to the Senate in 2014, becoming the first female U.S. Senator in the state’s history. Prior to serving in the Senate, Capito was a member of the West Virginia House of Representatives from 1997 to 2001 and a member of the United States House of Representatives from 2001 to 2015. At the start of the 116th Congress, Capito was a member of the U.S. Senate committees on Appropriations, Commerce, Science, and Transportation, Environment and Public Works, and Rules and Administration. As of a 2014 analysis of multiple outside rankings, Capito is a more moderate right of center Republican Party vote. As a result, she may break with the Republican Party line more than her fellow members. Capito earned her bachelor’s degree from Duke University. After earning her M.Ed. from the University of Virginia, Capito was a college counselor and then director of an educational information center. She was the only Republican in the West Virginia congressional delegation until the 2010 elections and is the first Republican woman elected to Congress from West Virginia. Capito is a former chairwoman of the Congressional Caucus for Women’s Issues, as well as a member of the Congressional Arts Caucus. After an explosion responsible for the death of 29 coal workers, Capito founded the Congressional Coal Caucus. Prior to her election to the U.S. House, Capito served in the West Virginia House of Delegates.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

