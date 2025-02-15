Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $376.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Sensient Technologies’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sensient Technologies updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.050-3.150 EPS.

Sensient Technologies Trading Down 7.3 %

SXT opened at $71.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.62. Sensient Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $62.46 and a fifty-two week high of $82.99.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

Further Reading

