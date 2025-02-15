Seraphim Space Investment Trust (LON:SSIT) Trading 0.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Seraphim Space Investment Trust (LON:SSIT – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 52.40 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 51 ($0.64). 271,018 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 247,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.80 ($0.64).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 53.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 53.01. The stock has a market cap of £125.28 million and a PE ratio of 18.58.

The world’s first listed Space Tech fund. Sustainability, connectivity and digitalisation are global scale challenges. Our portfolio companies reflect our commitment to the planet. Seraphim Space Investment Trust will target early and growth stage Space Tech companies that have the potential to dominate globally and that are sector leaders with first mover advantages in areas such as climate, communications, mobility and cyber security.

