SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 7.02%. SharkNinja updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.800-4.900 EPS.

SharkNinja Price Performance

Shares of SN traded down $4.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,578,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,238. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.95. SharkNinja has a 52 week low of $49.86 and a 52 week high of $123.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

SharkNinja Company Profile

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

