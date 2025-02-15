Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Loop Capital raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Shopify from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Shopify from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.21.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $128.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.70 and its 200-day moving average is $92.27. Shopify has a 52 week low of $48.56 and a 52 week high of $128.57. The firm has a market cap of $165.85 billion, a PE ratio of 119.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a current ratio of 7.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 16.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that Shopify will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Shopify by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,606,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,889,000 after acquiring an additional 46,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

