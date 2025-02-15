Short Interest in 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) Increases By 66.9%

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, an increase of 66.9% from the January 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 111

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of 111 by 43,619.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 306,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 305,339 shares during the last quarter. Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 111 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 111 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. 21.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 111 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 111 in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

111 Price Performance

NASDAQ:YI opened at $7.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.52. 111 has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $15.80.

111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter.

About 111

(Get Free Report)

111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through the B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 111 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 111 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.